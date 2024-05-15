Driver sustains major injuries after car wraps around pole in Alpine crash
A car crashed into a power pole in Alpine late Tuesday night, leaving the driver with major injuries.
Joe Raedle/Getty ImagesDonald Trump’s plane clipped a parked corporate jet at West Palm Beach International Airport early Sunday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.The former president’s Boeing 757 had landed at the airport in Florida at around 1:20 a.m. and was taxiing when its winglet hit the rear elevator of the stationary VistaJet, the agency said. An FAA notice about the incident didn’t identify Trump as the owner of the 757 but it did disclose the tail number—N757AF—which is
The day before Elon Musk fired virtually all of Tesla’s electric-vehicle charging division last month, they had high hopes as charging chief Rebecca Tinucci went to meet with Musk about the network’s future, four former charging-network staffers told Reuters. After Tinucci had cut between 15% and 20% of staffers two weeks earlier, part of much wider layoffs, they believed Musk would affirm plans for a massive charging-network expansion. Musk, the employees said, was not pleased with Tinucci’s presentation and wanted more layoffs.
One person is dead and three others are injured following a head-on collision on Highway 417 in rural west Ottawa.Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the crash happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. after a driver travelling east crossed the centre median of the highway and crashed head-on into a westbound vehicle. Ottawa paramedics confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene.Three others were injured, they said, including a woman in critical condition and a woman and infant each in serious
CLARENCE-ROCKLAND, ONT. — Police say a community in eastern Ontario is shaken after an 11-year-old boy riding his bike was killed in a collision with a school bus. Ontario Provincial Police say the boy died in hospital after the crash near a Clarence-Rockland elementary school around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Const. Sydney Jones says it was a "devastating incident" in what she calls a tight-knit community. She says investigators are still piecing together exactly what happened and no charges have been l
Eight people were killed when a bus carrying about 53 farmworkers was hit by a truck and overturned on West Highway 40 in central Florida, according to state officials. The truck driver, Bryan Maclean Howard, was arrested on eight counts of driving under the influence-manslaughter, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Thirty-eight people were hurt, eight of whom are in critical condition and 30 who have non-life-threatening injuries, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.
Boeing orders tumbled in April and were outnumbered by canceled sales in another sign of the crisis gripping the troubled aircraft manufacturer. Boeing said Tuesday that it received orders for seven planes last month, an unusually small number. As expected, deliveries of new Boeing jetliners were weak, at 24 in April, pushing the U.S. company farther behind Airbus, its European rival.
Ontario plans to bring in legislation that would impose tough new penalties on impaired drivers, the provincial government says.In a news release on Wednesday, the Ontario government said one of the penalties in the proposed legislation would be a lifetime licence suspension on motorists convicted of impaired driving causing death.Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said in the release that the government wants to curb impaired driving by strengthening the sanctions against those w
Toyota Motor and Ford Motor executives might feel a little uneasy Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, the Chinese electric-vehicle maker unveiled its Shark pickup truck in Mexico. It’s the company’s first truck, a plug-in hybrid vehicle that is a little longer than a Ford Maverick, and a similar size as the Toyota Tacoma.
TORONTO — Ontario says it will suspend driver's licences for at least 10 years for those who have been convicted of stealing a car. Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria says those thrice-convicted of auto theft would have their licenses suspended for life. Sarkaria says the province is also implementing stiffer penalties including a one-year license suspension for those convicted of stunt driving. Those penalties also increase on second and third convictions. Sarkaria says a car is stolen e
Regina police say they've charged a 23-year-old woman with impaired driving after a pedestrian was struck and killed in a collision at a crosswalk Monday afternoon.Police previously said the man was hit at the intersection of Robinson Street and Seventh Avenue at approximately 2:25 p.m. on Monday.In a Tuesday news release, the Regina Police Service said their investigation determined the man was legally crossing the street at a marked pedestrian crosswalk in a 30 km/h school zone, and was struck
A 9-1-1 crew member died on Saturday in a freeway accident following a 14-hour shift on the ABC procedural. Rico Priem was a grip and a member of IATSE Local 80. His death was confirmed by the union, as well as the show’s studio, 20th Television. In a memo to one of the IATSE locals, …
HONG KONG (AP) — European carmaker Stellantis on Tuesday said it had formed a joint venture with the Chinese electric vehicle startup Leapmotor that will begin selling EVs in nine European countries later this year. Sales will begin in September for Belgium, France, Italy, Germany, Greece, Netherlands Romania, Spain and Portugal, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said at a news event in Hangzhou. From Q4, electric vehicles will also be sold to countries in South America, Middle East and Africa, as w
Unliked A Maine Cybertruck owner knew he'd be one of the few people in the state to own the futuristic-looking vehicle — but he didn't expect everyone to hate it as much as they seem to. In an interview with the Portland Press-Herald, Cybertruck owner and apparent introvert Travis Carter claims that he didn't buy the […]
The cargo ship Dali that crashed into Baltimore’s Key Bridge in March had a pair of catastrophic electrical failures minutes before the crash and had experienced two blackouts a day earlier, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the National Transportation Safety Board.
TANGIERS, Morocco (AP) — A train that travels from rural northern Morocco to a port on the Mediterranean Sea carries no passengers. Three times a day, it brings hundreds of cars stacked bumper to bumper from a Renault factory outside Tangiers to vessels that transport them to European dealerships. Business incentives and investing in infrastructure like the freight railway line have allowed Morocco to grow its automotive industry from virtually non-existent to Africa's largest in less than two d
China's state-owned planemaker COMAC has preliminary drafts for a new widebody jet called the C939, the South China Morning Post reported, likely a larger version of COMAC's first twin-aisle C929 which is itself still under design. China, through the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), is investing heavily in designing and manufacturing homegrown aircraft in an attempt to break into a passenger jet market dominated by Western planemakers Boeing and Airbus . COMAC has sketched out preliminary designs for the new C939 aircraft but it will be many years before a testable prototype could emerge, according to the SCMP report published late on Monday citing a source familiar with the matter.