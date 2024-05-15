Driver sustains major injuries after car wraps around pole in Alpine crash

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Ontario says it will suspend driver's licences for at least 10 years for those who have been convicted of stealing a car. Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria says those thrice-convicted of auto theft would have their licenses suspended for life. Sarkaria says the province is also implementing stiffer penalties including a one-year license suspension for those convicted of stunt driving. Those penalties also increase on second and third convictions. Sarkaria says a car is stolen e