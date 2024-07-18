Driver takes down fire hydrant, leaves scene

CBC

A white Corvette reportedly accelerated to 213 km/h on Highway 1 near Langley on July 9.On July 11, a motorcyclist allegedly sped up to 142 km/h in a 70 km/h zone near Castlegar.Then, three days after that, a blue sedan and red motorcycle were seen driving through "the heart of Squamish" at over 140 km/h in a 70 km/h area.These are just three examples of excessive speeding, which is driving at or more than 40 km/h over the speed limit, that the B.C. Highway Patrol (BCHP) have documented this mon