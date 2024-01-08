Drivers asked to avoid Idaho 16 near Eagle after semi crashes into car, closing road

Law enforcement blocked all lanes of a highway northwest of Boise on Monday afternoon after a semi-truck collided with a vehicle.

At about 12:15 p.m., the semi rear-ended a car in the southbound lanes of Idaho Highway 16, which caused the car to go into a ditch on its side, Ada County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Patrick Orr told the Idaho Statesman by email.

Deputies closed both directions of the road between Idaho 44 and West Beacon Light Road, just south of Floating Feather Road, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media.

“It appears no one was badly hurt in the crash,” the sheriff’s office said.

Emergency crews were working to clear the road, but the Ada sheriff’s office said it expects it to “take some time” and asked drivers to avoid the area.