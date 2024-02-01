Drivers Battle Tumbleweeds as Strong Winds Hit California

Drivers were forced to traverse a stampede of tumbleweeds on January 31, as strong winds battered parts of California.

This footage, filmed by Cory Allen LeGars, shows a group of tumbleweeds bouncing across Interstate 5 in Coalinga, central California.

LeGars told Storyful he filmed this footage while driving from Los Angeles to San Francisco. “Traffic slowed to a crawl due to an overabundance of tumbleweeds littering the highway,” he said.

“I did my best to dodge them!” he added.

A high wind warning and wind advisory were in place on Wednesday for parts of the region. The National Weather Service warned of wind gusts reaching up to 65 mph along I-5 as a major storm struck the West Coast. Credit: Cory Allen LeGars via Storyful