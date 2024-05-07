Drivers could soon see major road repair projects in Sterling Heights

The Canadian Press

FREDERICTON — Three people were killed and two others were sent to hospital on Sunday after an early-morning crash in Fredericton. City police say the collision took place around 1 a.m. on Douglas Avenue in the north end. They say a vehicle was driving quickly when it hit a tree and landed on another vehicle. Police say the driver and two passengers died at the scene, while another two passengers were taken to hospital -- one with injuries they describe as critical. The victims' names and ages w