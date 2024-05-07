Drivers could soon see major road repair projects in Sterling Heights
A series of road repair projects could start soon in Sterling Heights. It involves parts of 14 Mile Road, 17 Mile Road and 18 Mile Road.
Tesla's Cybertruck doesn't appear as "apocalypse-proof" as suggested, with the $60,000+ vehicle getting stuck in rough terrain and facing recalls.
Cruise boat operators in Kingston, Ont., say they're already losing passengers and are poised to lose tens of thousands more if the federal government sticks to its timeline for fixing the LaSalle Causeway.Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) estimates the causeway — damaged at the end of March and closed to all traffic since — won't be fixed until July.Now more than a month since the unexpected closure, companies have described the department having a "lack of urgency" in finding a sol
One person is dead after a collision on Highway 401 in Milton early Sunday morning, Ontario Provincial Police say. Emergency crews were called for a report of a collision in the eastbound lanes near Guelph Line at around 3:30 a.m.OPP said one person was pronounced dead and another was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. It is unclear how many vehicles were involved.Investigators said the crash occurred as a result of a vehicle travelling in the wrong direction. No other details have
The NHTSA recently announced recalls for 257,495 vehicles. This includes Hyundai and Ford vehicles.
Manatee deputies say the man fired seven rounds into the vehicle, striking a woman pregnant with twins.
As gas prices start to ramp up for the summer due to consumer demand and refinery maintenance, considering a smaller car might be the best option if you're looking for a new, affordable vehicle....
As the electric carmaker sees sales fall and cuts jobs, we take a closer look at its problems.
Three people are dead, one person is in critical condition and another is being treated for minor injuries following a fatal crash early Sunday on Fredericton's north side. The crash happened around the 700 block of Douglas Ave at 1 a.m. Fredericton police believe the car was travelling at a high rate of speed when it hit a tree and then landed on another car, which was parked and had an unspecified number of occupants inside.Police say the driver of the car that hit the tree and two occupants d
When it comes to electric vehicles, there is one name that rules the game: Tesla. There is a reputation that comes with being one of the pioneers of the electric car trend, but there is also a price...
The incident led to part of the highway being shut down during the evening rush.
“Apparently the mountains aren’t turning blue, but the cans are.”
Check out these heartbreaking photos of destroyed collector cars.
FREDERICTON — Three people were killed and two others were sent to hospital on Sunday after an early-morning crash in Fredericton. City police say the collision took place around 1 a.m. on Douglas Avenue in the north end. They say a vehicle was driving quickly when it hit a tree and landed on another vehicle. Police say the driver and two passengers died at the scene, while another two passengers were taken to hospital -- one with injuries they describe as critical. The victims' names and ages w
Politicians applaud resumption of traffic on I-95 after flaming crash and closure in Connecticut
The move comes after the Elon Musk-led automaker disbanded its EV charging department following Tesla's announcement last month that it was reducing its global workforce by more than 10%. Tesla, whose shares were up more than 1%, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Tesla has been under pressure from dropping sales and an intensifying price war among automakers as elevated interest rates have slowed the adoption of electric vehicles.
Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...
Ontario Police responded to a call; it turned into a high-speed chase, resulting in a collision that killed a bystander before officers shot and killed the suspect.
The helicopter spun out of control and crashed in grass along Interstate 77 south in Charlotte in November 2022.
A 27-year-old man was arrested after the disturbance on Glasgow Road, Paisley, on Monday afternoon.
Winter weather can be tough on a car, so it's time to do spring maintenance. Now that temperatures are starting to heat up, your vehicle is begging you to prepare for the shift. If you're like many...