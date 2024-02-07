Drivers Dodge Fireworks Launched by Protesting Farmers

Drivers on a motorway in the Netherlands were forced to dodge fireworks and burning debris during a protest by farmers on February 5.

Dutch farmers protested against rising costs and tight environmental regulations imposed by governments across Europe by blocking motorways with burning debris, as well as letting off fireworks.

Footage shows tractors pushing burning debris onto the A50 in Apeldoorn in the Netherlands as cars are forced to slow down or change lanes.

De Telegraaf reported car accidents on motorways . DutchNews.NL reported asbestos dumped on roads as farmers continued their protests.

Police charged two protesters with arson and criminal damage according to nltimes.nl. Credit: Luciano de Graaf via Storyful