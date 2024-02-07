Drivers Dodge Toppling Semi-Truck on California Interstate

Powerful winds toppled a semi-truck on a California interstate, causing passing drivers to swerve, dramatic video from a car mere feet away shows.

The footage was captured by Mahlon Barklow in West Sacramento, California, on Sunday, February 4.

The video shows the truck fall and skid across the road, narrowly missing other vehicles. People are then seen rushing to help the driver.

The National Weather Service reported high winds locally on Sunday, with gusts up to 60 mph in the area of the crash.

According to local media, the California Highway Patrol noted in its call log that high winds had affected multiple vehicles on the road.

It remains unclear if the driver was injured. Storyful has contacted the California Highway Patrol for comment. Credit: Mahlon Barklow via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO AUDIO]