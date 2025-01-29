Drivers in England could be fined for parking on pavement under proposed new law

Drivers and riders could be fined for parking cars, e-bikes and e-scooters on pavements under a potential law put forward by a Labour MP.

Marsha de Cordova, who is registered blind, said pedestrians were at risk of being injured as people are often forced into the road to navigate the obstacles.

Ms de Cordova told the House of Commons 95% of people with sight loss have had to walk in the road due to vehicles parked on pavements.

Marsha de Cordova, pictured during a speech in the House of Commons in 2023, said the problem stops people from getting to work, school and socialising (Jessica Taylor/PA)

The figure rose to 99% for people in wheelchairs and riding mobility scooters.

MPs heard wheelchair users, people with pushchairs, and those with visual impairment were among those affected by the problem.

The Battersea MP is calling for existing laws in London that give councils the power to take action against drivers and cyclists to be rolled out across the rest of England.

A similar policy has already been introduced in Scotland. Transport policy is devolved in Wales and Northern Ireland.

An existing law against parking cars on public paths has been in place since 1980, but requires the police to enforce it.

Introducing her Ten Minute Rule Bill, Ms de Cordova said: “Pavement parking prevents many people from living their lives, from working, from socialising, from taking their children to school or getting to that vital appointment, and that has to change.”

She added: “Between the lack of a clear definition of what constitutes an obstruction, and the lack of police resources, relying on police enforcement has not proven effective.

“There is a clear need for a law that brings the rest of England in line with London and Scotland. Councils needs to be empowered to take action as they know their areas best.

“This Bill would give them the flexibility to create limited exemptions in response to consultation with their local areas and communities.”

She continued: “We have clear evidence that laws like this can, and do work, and I urge the house to support this Bill.”

She said the problem of deserted dockless e-bikes and e-scooters was also causing a problem, as schemes have grown ever popular in cities including London, Greater Manchester and Nottingham.

The Government announced potential new powers for local authorities in the English Devolution White Paper last year which would allow them to regulate the schemes.

“While we should commend progress made on pavement parking in London, increasingly we are seeing abandoned rental e-scooters and e-bikes obstructive pavements. This remains a problem in my Battersea constituency,” she said.

“The Bill would increase the power of local authorities to introduce penalties for operators and riders of e-bikes and e-scooters left on pavements.”

The previous Conservative government opened a consultation on stopping pavement parking in 2020, however ministers did not publish its findings.

“I welcome the minister for the future of roads’ (Lilian Greenwood) commitment that this Government is looking at all options and will come forward with a response to the consultation in due course and I look forward to working with her on that,” Ms de Cordova said.

The proposed legislation will be debated at its second reading on May 16.