Drivers face 70-mile diversion for A47 roadworks

BBC
·1 min read

Drivers are set to face a 70-mile (113 km) diversion as urgent repair work is carried out on a major road.

National Highways say the A47 at Honingham, near Norwich, will close at 20:00 BST on Sunday and reopen at 06:00 on Monday.

Drainage work is needed following substantial storms over the winter which flooded the road multiple times.

Drivers will be diverted along the A11 and A1065 via Mildenhall, Suffolk.

A National Highways spokesperson said: "Drivers should allow extra time during their journeys and follow the diversion route signposted."

