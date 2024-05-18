Drivers face 70-mile diversion for A47 roadworks
Drivers are set to face a 70-mile (113 km) diversion as urgent repair work is carried out on a major road.
National Highways say the A47 at Honingham, near Norwich, will close at 20:00 BST on Sunday and reopen at 06:00 on Monday.
Drainage work is needed following substantial storms over the winter which flooded the road multiple times.
Drivers will be diverted along the A11 and A1065 via Mildenhall, Suffolk.
A National Highways spokesperson said: "Drivers should allow extra time during their journeys and follow the diversion route signposted."
