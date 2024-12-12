Drivers face delays as lorry fire closes M26

National Highways said a diversion was in place around the closure [National Highways]

A lorry fire has closed the eastbound M26 in Kent and diversions are in place.

The closure is between the M25 junction five at Chipstead and junction two A near Wrotham Heath.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service and highways officers are at the scene.

National Highways said once the fire had been extinguished, debris would need to be cleared from the carriageway and the road surface would be inspected.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service confirmed four engines and a bulk water carrier were deployed.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix reported "long delays" of more than two miles (3.2km) of trapped traffic stuck behind the lorry.

Drivers following the diversion should stay on the anti-clockwise M25 to junction three and take the M20 eastbound towards Dover.

Traffic cannot exit the M25 at junction five to take the A21/A25, National Highways said.

Instead motorists should continue on the M25 to junction four, exit and re-join the clockwise carriageway to then head onto the A21/A25.

Drivers are advised to allow extra journey time and to plan ahead.

