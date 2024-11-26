Drivers face first blast of ice and heavy snow across Ontario this week

A major pattern reversal is bringing the first signs of winter across much of Ontario this week. After one of the warmest falls on record, cross-polar flow has developed, which is sending Arctic air plunging south into western and central Canada, and spreading east. That means the colder weather will become more widespread during these final days of November, bringing the coldest conditions of the season, so far.

That also sets the scene for some wintry weather throughout the week as freezing rain, blustery winds, and rounds of snow push through. The Great Lakes are finally turning on to bring the first major lake-effect snowfall to the traditional snowbelt regions. It is possible that some local areas see 30+ cm of snow through this multi-day lake-effect event.

RELATED: The 50-cm snowfall lottery: Will an Ontario locale win it before December?

Across eastern Ontario, including the Ottawa area, drivers were challenged with some icy conditions early Tuesday, with periods of freezing rain slicking up commute times, and prompting warnings there.

Here's how the rest of the week plays out.

Wednesday: Multi-day lake-effect snow squall event begins

Temperatures will cool several degrees below seasonal, and this will spark some lake-effect mixing Tuesday night. Snow squalls are expected off of Lake Superior, with colder temperatures settling in the north. Lake-effect snow changes over through Wednesday for Georgian Bay and Lake Huron.

Baron - Predawn Wednesday precip Ontario - Nov26

The highest accumulating snow will be off of Lake Superior where it is possible to reach upwards to 15-25 cm of snow through Wednesday. Snow squall watches are in effect for parts of the region.

"Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather," says Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) in the snow squall watch. "Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."

Road closures are possible this week, especially over areas that receive multiple snow squall bands.

Baron - Ontario snowfall totals - Nov26

For areas east of Georgian Bay, between Barrie and Parry Sound, between 10-15 cm of snow is forecast. Snowfall totals will be highly localized due to the nature of snow squalls.

DON'T MISS: Ontario's first major snow squall event threatens 'overwhelming' totals

Thursday: Snow chances sneak south with incoming system

By Thursday, we'll be watching snowfall chances creep in for areas further south, as a low pressure system tracks south of the Great Lakes, and through the northeast states. This will bring travel disruptions for American Thanksgiving.

Baron - Ontario Thursday precipitation - Nov26

With the current storm track, up to 3+ cm is possible near for the Niagara region and south, though there is still some uncertainty on the track and impacts of this storm.

The stateside system will disrupt the lake-effect snow squalls, but a stronger multi-day event will return for the weekend and beyond.

SEE ALSO: Coldest air of the season to push into Canada to start December

This weekend and beyond: Lake-effect snow on repeat

Regardless of the track of Thursday's storm, it will certainly draw in another, much colder wave of Arctic air, which will stick around through the weekend.

Baron - Friday wind chill forecast in Ontario - Nov26

As a result, all of the Great Lakes will be producing lake-effect snow for multiple days as December arrives, producing heavy amounts in the tradition snowbelt regions.

RELATED: Buried: Why the Great Lakes produce some of the world’s heaviest snow

Some of the stronger squalls might even push into the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) as well, but it is still too soon to know snowfall totals or exact locations that could be impacted.

Lake-effect snow squalls will meander across the snowbelts through the first week of December, with significant snow totals likely. Ski areas will be able to build an impressive base during early December due to natural snow and excellent snow-making conditions.

WATCH: Should winter tires be mandatory across Canada

Click here to view the video