Drivers face three-hour delays at Dover port after French border staff sickness

The port is facing high demand as thousands of people make post-Christmas trips - Gareth Fuller/PA

Ferry passengers are suffering long delays at the Port of Dover because of staff sickness among French border officials, the Kent port said.

People arriving for cross-Channel sailings on Wednesday were forced to wait as long as three hours to pass through French checks.

By 1.45pm the waiting time had been cut to two hours, the port said.

Passengers arriving at the port are processed by Police aux Frontieres (PAF) – French border workers – before boarding ferries.

Those who miss booked departures because of the queues were put on the next sailing with space available.

A spokesman for the port said: “The additional processing time today is a result of staff sickness within Police aux Frontieres.

“All teams are working hard to get everyone on their way as quickly as possible.

“We advise passengers to check with their chosen ferry operator for travel updates.”

Enhanced passport checks following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU have significantly increased processing times at Dover.

Port bosses have taken a series of measures aimed at minimising queues.

On Friday 22 Dec, travellers complained they waited more than six hours at the port after unexpected strike action the previous day caused huge disruption at the port.

The walkout by Eurotunnel staff led to cancellations of trains between the UK and Europe and resulted in “exceptionally heavy traffic” at Dover, officials claimed.

