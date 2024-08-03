You need a driver's licence to ride motorized suitcase in Japan?

Cover Media

This remarkable video footage and these images show the moment two German pilots were rescued after surviving a dramatic crash landing in the icy waters off Greenland on Monday 29 July 2024. Luckily for the pair, the Danish authorities reacted quickly to haul them out of the icy cold Arctic waters - which remain just above freezing, even in summer. The pilots were en route from Goose Bay, Canada, to Narsarsuaq Airport in Greenland, a journey of 1,300 kilometers when their single-engine Piper Malibu encountered engine failure over the Labrador Sea. The plane, which had departed from Germany in mid-July to attend an airshow in the U.S., was on its return leg to Europe. efore being forced to ditch in the frigid waters, the pilots managed to send a mayday call to air traffic controllers in Nuuk, Greenland's capital. The Danish Joint Arctic Command quickly took charge of the rescue operation. A Challenger jet was dispatched to locate the accident site and monitor the situation. Both pilots had successfully exited the plane and boarded an inflatable survival raft. A Danish Navy frigate, the Triton, which was on a routine patrol nearby, was directed to the crash site by the Challenger jet. Less than an hour later, the Triton arrived and rescued the two pilots, subsequently transferring them to a hospital in Qaqortoq for observation.