Drivers use mental health as an excuse to get out of motoring fines

Drivers are increasingly claiming they have “concerning” mental health conditions to try to get out of paying motoring fines, a report has revealed.

Increasing numbers of motorists are challenging penalty charge notices (PCNs) at tribunal by saying they have depression, anxiety, eating disorders, obsessive compulsive or personality disorders or post traumatic stress.

The prevalence of appeals against PCNs based on mental health issues has emerged after data revealed that a record 8.3 million fines were issued to motorists in London last year.

A total of 8,333,486 PCNs were sent out by the capital’s 33 boroughs and Transport for London in the financial year to April 2024. That is a 10 per cent increase on the 7.6 million issued the previous year.

The annual report by the capital’s Environment and Traffic Adjudicators says: “There is an increase in frequency of appellants claiming that their mental health conditions mean that they should not be made liable for the penalty.”

Anthony Chan, the chief adjudicator at London Tribunals, wrote that although “reasonable adjustments” should be made for such conditions in the appeals process “there is very limited scope to argue that a diagnosed mental health condition should lead to the cancellation of a penalty”.

A rising number of motorists are claiming that mental health problems are the reason for their speeding - Alamy /Paul Iwala

Mr Chan urged local authorities who hand out the fines to address the problem regarding such mental illness defences when rejecting initial appeals.

His report does not reveal the exact number of cases where drivers tried to overturn a PCN on mental health grounds or what illnesses they claimed they were suffering.

But, he added: “In most of the cases where a mental health condition is claimed, the appellants are referring to conditions which are notifiable to DVLA and some of the symptoms described are concerning.

“However, there is invariably an absence of information that DVLA [Driver & Vehicle Licensing Agency] has been informed or that the impact of the condition has been discussed between the motorists and their doctors.

“It is not the adjudicators’ role to determine whether a person is medically fit to hold a driving licence.

“On the other hand, adjudicators are unlikely to be persuaded that a medical condition can amount to a defence to the contravention when a person with the condition should not be driving in the first place.”

Surge in people claiming they have mental health problems

A motorist is required to inform the DVLA of a number of any mental conditions that could affect their ability to drive. Depending on the severity of the condition, the DVLA then decides whether a driving licence can be issued, retained or revoked.

The tribunal’s comments come after a series of studies found post-pandemic Britain was seeing a surge in people claiming they are suffering mental health problems.

One in 10 adults of working age are on sickness benefits because of an increase in mental health-related conditions, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

The number of people aged 16 to 64 claiming incapacity or disability benefit, or both, has jumped from 2.8 million before the pandemic to 3.9 million today, the think tank said in September. The figures cover benefits paid to people in jobs and those who are too ill to work.

There are 9.3 million adults aged under-65 who are neither in work nor looking for a job, according to the Office for National Statistics. Of those, 2.8 million cite long-term sickness as the reason.

A DVLA spokeswoman said: “Road safety is our absolute priority. That’s why all drivers are legally obliged to notify the DVLA of the onset or worsening of a medical condition that could affect their fitness to drive.

“If a driver is unsure whether a medical condition may affect their driving they should discuss this with their doctor.”