Drivers Navigate Floodwaters in Southeast New York After Heavy Rain

Drivers navigated flooded roads in parts of southern New York state on Friday, June 14, as severe thunderstorms swept across the region.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for the city, warning of possible pea-sized hail on Friday.

The footage was filmed by X user @DarlesChickens_ who said it was filmed in Kingston on late Friday afternoon. Credit: @DarlesChickens_ via Storyful