Drivers Navigate Tree-Covered Roads After Hurricane Beryl Slams Jamaica
Drivers in parts of Jamaica navigated roads blocked by downed trees on Thursday, July 4, after Hurricane Beryl slammed the island.
Video captured by Latoya Bulgin shows branches covering a road and trees downed in people’s yards in St Elizabeth.
The hurricane warning was discontinued as the hurricane moved away from the island on Wednesday evening, but was replaced with a flash flood watch.
Residents in parts of Jamaica lost the roofs to their home in the hurricane, according to local reports. Credit: Latoya Bulgin via Storyful
