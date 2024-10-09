Drivers near Tampa Bay find some stations out of gas
Final preparations are underway near Tampa Bay as Hurricane Milton takes aim at Florida.
Final preparations are underway near Tampa Bay as Hurricane Milton takes aim at Florida.
"Meteorologists are running out of adjectives to describe how powerful Hurricane Milton is getting."
Here’s the latest on Category 5 Hurricane Milton
BELLEAIR BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s storm-battered Gulf Coast raced against a Category 5 hurricane Monday as workers sprinted to pick up debris left over from Helene two weeks ago and highways were clogged with people fleeing ahead of the storm.
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — A rare deluge of rainfall left blue lagoons of water amid the palm trees and sand dunes of the Sahara desert, nourishing some of its most drought-stricken regions with more water than many had seen in decades.
Debi and Trevor Jones of Clearwater prepared their boat in Treasure Island, Florida as Hurricane Milton remained a ferocious storm that could land a once-in-a-century direct hit on the populous Tampa Bay region. (AP video: Mike Stewart)
As Floridians make plans to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Milton, they’re facing clogged highways, gas shortages and empty grocery shelves.
A quick check of past track data highlights how unusual it is for Milton to develop in the western Gulf of Mexico and landfall in western Florida. There are only two other instances of that scenario occurring.
Hurricanes are currently forming all across the Atlantic. (Canadian Hurricane Centre)Unexpected weather conditions slowed the formation of Atlantic hurricanes in September, but those patterns have shifted and more storms are expected in the coming weeks.But there are no immediate concerns for Atlantic Canada, said Chris Fogarty, a meteorologist with the Canadian Hurricane Centre."We are somewhat protected right now," Fogarty said."We have a big non-tropical low-pressure area coming later this we
People in Yauri town say they can now go to their farms or out on to the river to fish without fear.
Deanne Criswell joins The Lead
(Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Milton’s surge to Category 5 strength comes from high-temperature Gulf of Mexico waters that also intensified the deadly Helene less than two weeks ago, contributing to the new storm’s odd west-to-east track that threatens Tampa, Florida.Most Read from BloombergUrban Heat Stress Is Another Disparity in the World’s Most Unequal NationSingapore Ends 181 Years of Horse Racing to Make Way for HomesFrom Cleveland to Chicago, NFL Teams Dream of Domed StadiumsWhat Do US Vehicle
“We’ll be back in session immediately after the election,” the House speaker said of waiting until November for Congress to vote on emergency funding.
Tampa Bay Mayor Jane Castor said "if you choose to stay in one of those evacuation areas, you're gonna die."
Flash flooding, 3.5 metres of storm surge, and near 200 km/h threaten Florida's Gulf coast. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet has the details
Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the forecast details
Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall in the early morning of Oct. 10, bringing catastrophic rainfall and winds, as well as causing life-threatening storm surge and flooding.
StormTeam 5 meteorologist Kelly Ann Cicalese explains how a powerful hurricane like Milton creates a bubble of water with low pressure and high winds, resulting in catastrophic storm surge.
Scientists have given the planet a check-up — and all is not well.A major new report on what the authors describe as the world's "vital signs," published Tuesday in the journal BioScience, presents a grim picture of where the planet is headed. The assessment was prepared by some of the world's top climate scientists and builds on a previous analysis backed by more than 15,000 scientists.Entitled "The 2024 state of the climate report: Perilous times," the assessment found that 25 of the 35 of the
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
As of the 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Milton had sustained winds of 180 mph and was moving east slowly at 10 mph.