Drivers have to play follow the leader through Haines Pass

The Haines Road has kept the transportation management branch on its toes this holiday season. That’s according to Bobbie Milnes, director of the branch.

“It’s not uncommon for it to be closed in winter, but this is a long closure,” said Milnes on Jan. 4.

Yukon Highways and Public Works announced the road closure on Dec. 24. That closure continues. However, on Jan. 2, the department announced it would provide a daily pilot car to guide drivers through the closed section between Haines Junction, Yukon, and Haines, Alaska.

“As the closure was extended we wanted to provide a way for travellers to get through,” said Milnes. He said the decision to offer a pilot car was made on Dec. 29.

The pilot car is a truck, equipped with blue and orange lights, and radio communication so it can keep in touch with other operators while travelling the closed section of highway.

All week, it left daily from the Dezadeash River Bridge (kilometre 245 on the Haines Road) at 12 p.m. Yukon time, and from the Canada-U.S. border at 3 p.m. Yukon time.

Milnes said the trip, in one direction, takes about two hours.

He said road crews have been working to clear the road and keep it sanded, but the major issue with that section of highway is with wind and snow accumulation.

Even when there is no precipitation occurring, Milnes said wind can blow snow across the road and build high banks on the sides of the highway. That leads to narrow sections of road that make two-lane driving difficult to do safely.

Milnes said crews are focusing on plowing that snow to widen the road and “working the shoulders” by breaking the banks down so more snow can’t accumulate.

Since the pilot car was announced, Milnes said 33 vehicles used the service on Jan. 2 and another 13 used it on Jan. 3.

He didn’t have numbers on where the travellers were originating. However, anecdotally, he said the branch received questions from Yukoners in Haines when the road initially closed. Anecdotally, he said some were likely stuck in the community during the closure.

As of publication time, the pilot car service was scheduled to continue to Jan. 5.

Milnes said it’s difficult to speculate if that service will continue beyond Jan. 5.

The branch will monitor conditions over the weekend before making further decisions on the highway.

Milnes advised Yukoners to drive according to conditions, respect the closure (“it’s closed for good reason,” he said. “Don’t drive around the barriers.”) and pay attention to updates from 511 Yukon.

Amy Kenny, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yukon News