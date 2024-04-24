Drivers speeding through Seminole Heights leave residents looking for help
As part of our Driving Tampa Bay Forward series, we investigated speeding concerns on Ola Avenue in Seminole Heights after a viewer contacted us about safety. John Honeycutt lived along Ola Avenue and said drivers speed down the road, especially during the morning commute, which is also when students walk to school. Honeycutt reached out to us, hoping to see some changes. “It’s been ongoing, but just getting worse with more people coming to Tampa,” Honeycutt said.