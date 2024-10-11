Drivers still getting used to Broadway Curve changes as construction continues
Eventually, your valley commute involving the Broadway Curve will be safe and smooth. Some Valley drivers are feeling the growing pains of major changes to one of the state’s most traveled areas. The Broadway Curve, is a stretch of road along I-10 that connects the growing southeast valley, Sky Harbor and US 60 to Central and west Phoenix. If you’re not familiar with how it’s changed recently – it can catch you, even your GPS off guard.