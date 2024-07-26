Drivers still pay too much for fuel, warns watchdog

Drivers are still paying too much for fuel, the UK's competition watchdog has warned, with high prices costing motorists £1.6bn last year alone.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said that weakened competition in the fuel sector is impacting drivers' wallets.

It found that supermarkets' profit margins - which is the difference between the price they buy fuel at and what they charge motorists - had doubled since 2019.

“When it comes to road fuel, the simple answer is that drivers are still paying too much," CMA chief executive, Sarah Cardell told the BBC's Today programme.