Drivers Stop on Side of Road to Take Videos of Sepulveda Fire

The Los Angeles Fire Department said early on Thursday, January 23, that forward progress of a fire that broke out near the Getty Museum in Bel-Air had been stopped.

Footage from X user Los Angeles Scanner shows a group of cars stopped on the side of the road by the fire. Some people were seen filming the fire standing outside their cars.

The blaze, dubbed the Sepulveda Fire, had reached around 40 acres by the early hours of Thursday, Cal Fire said.

Evacuations warnings were lifted, the LA Fire Department said. Credit: Los Angeles Scanner via Storyful