Drivers warned as police to escort abnormal loads

Police will escort the delivery from Wiltshire through Gloucestershire [BBC]

Police have warned motorists to avoid certain routes while they escort two "abnormal loads" from Wiltshire to Gloucestershire.

Officers will escort a delivery of 5m (16ft) wide modular buildings from 10:00 BST on Tuesday.

The route will start on the A419 in Wiltshire and will continue along the B4696 Spine Road West, before arriving at the Lower Mill Estate in Somerford Keynes near Cirencester.

Whilst traffic disruption will be kept to a minimum, police advise drivers to plan their journey times accordingly.

