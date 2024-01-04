Driving on the Grapevine? Here’s what the California Highway Patrol says to bring

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office is clarifying that he and his family are vacationing in Jamaica "at no cost at a location owned by family friends" after initially saying the family was paying for their stay. The Prime Minister's Office says in a statement that the federal ethics commissioner was consulted "on these details prior to the travel to ensure that the rules were followed." The office offered the clarification the day before Trudeau's holiday on the Caribbean island is s