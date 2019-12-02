Take Driving Lessons Behind The Wheel Of A Vintage Ferrari

Currently available for Ferrari owners for $11,000.

Dust off those bucket lists because it is time to partake in some driving lessons. No, we're not talking about going back to the DMV parking lot to see if you can maneuver grandma's Buick LeSabre between the double lines in reverse. This driving lesson is far more interesting as it involves traveling to Italy and driving on the Fiorano Circuit racetrack in an old-school exotic during the Ferrari Classiche Academy.

Ferrari's classic car department is looking to educate enthusiasts about the Italian automaker's lengthy history in the automotive world, and they want to put participants in the driver's seat in a few old-school Ferrari models. The first round of courses took place in November, and the cars that were available to drive include four 308 GTS and GTBi models that have been upgraded from base and a Mondial 3.2. Whether you're a beginner just starting out or if you frequent the race track, Ferrari experts are ready to show you different methods no matter what kind of experience you have under your belt.

First things first, participants will get up close and personal with the vintage cars inside the Ferrari Classiche garage and learn all about the mechanics. These older models are much simpler in that regard compared to modern cars chockfull of electronics. In fact, the educational side of things will ensure more confidence when driving on the track.

If interested in signing up for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, please take note that only Ferrari owners can partake in the Ferrari Classiche Academy at this time, and it comes with a hefty price tag of $11,000. If you do not own a Ferrari and you're still interested in this bucket list item, the second round is scheduled for the spring of 2020. Feel free to check out more on Ferrari's website.

