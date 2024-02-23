Driving theory test cheat jailed for six months

Asif Saber, 35, charged people £100 to sit the exam on their behalf

A furniture salesman who impersonated three friends in order to take driving theory tests on their behalf has been jailed for six months.

Asif Saber, 35, travelled from his home in Birmingham to South Yorkshire to sit exams at test centres in Sheffield and Doncaster.

Sheffield Crown Court heard he charged £100 per test, but was caught when a member of staff recognised his name.

Judge Rachael Harrison said his actions showed "complete contempt for the law".

Prosecutor Danielle Gilmour said Saber tried to take three theory tests while "purporting to be different individuals", using their provisional licences to gain access to the exam.

She said he had taken one exam in Doncaster in March 2022, but when he returned in October of the same year he was challenged by a member of staff who suspected he may be impersonating someone else.

The court heard Saber was asked to provide another form of ID but left the centre and did not return.

The following year, in May, Saber went to the test centre in Sheffield where a member of staff recognised him as a "person of interest" and called the police.

Ms Gilmour said Saber had admitted the attempted fraud during interview.

'Dangerous drivers'

Mark Bates, defending, said Saber had been having "financial issues" at the time of the offences, following the breakdown of his relationship, and was paid £100 each time.

Passing sentence, the judge said: "What you attempted to do was put people who were not fit to be driving on the roads of this country on the roads of this country.

"That means potentially dangerous drivers who have been enabled to drive committing yet more criminal offences.

"To try to do it once would be bad enough but to do so on three occasions shows your complete contempt for the law in this country"

According to the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), 186 people have been prosecuted for driving test theory fraud in the UK since 2018.

Story continues

A spokesperson said DVSA staff worked with examiners and test centre staff across the country to identify candidates suspected of cheating.

Anyone caught could have their driving licence revoked, they added.

Saber, of Bromford Lane, Birmingham, was sentenced after pleading guilty to three counts of fraud by false representation.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.