Drone attack in Belgorod Oblast, Russia

Drones attacked Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, according to Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov on Twitter on Feb. 3.

Russian air defense systems were operating in the Novooskolsky district and allegedly shot down a UAV said Gladkov.

Falling debris broke windows in a home, damaging the roof, facade, and fence, as well as a parked KAMAZ truck in the village of Podolhi.

The governor claims there are no casualties and promises that " inspection of the territory will continue during daylight hours."

Russia reportedly claimed an attack by a Ukrainian drone in Voronezh on Feb. 2, and the day before — attacks in Belgorod, Kursk, and Nizhny Novgorod oblasts.

