Drone attack targets Netanyahu residence as Israeli strikes hammer Gaza

Israeli security forces stand guard behind a barrier across a street leading to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea on October 19, 2024.

Israeli officials said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife were not at their residence in Caesarea when a drone launched from Lebanon "hit a structure" in the central town on Saturday. The strike came as fighting continued to rage in Gaza, where more than 33 deaths and dozens of wounded were reported in an Israeli strike on the northern area of Jabalia overnight.

Israel said a drone targeted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence on Saturday, as Hezbollah launched a barrage of projectiles into Israel from its northern neighbour Lebanon.

On the southern front, Israel hammered Gaza with air strikes, with an overnight raid on Jabalia in the north killing 33 people, according to the besieged civil defence agency.

Netanyahu’s office said the prime minister and his wife were not at their residence in the central town of Caesarea during the drone attack and there were no injuries. Earlier, the military said a drone launched from Lebanon had “hit a structure” in Caesarea.

Sirens blared across Israel throughout the morning as Hezbollah fired projectiles from various locations in Lebanon.

The Iran-backed group said it launched a large salvo of advanced rockets at a military base in Israel’s Haifa region.

Late last month Israel ramped up air strikes on Lebanon and deployed ground forces after nearly a year of cross-border exchanges.

(AFP)



