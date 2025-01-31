Drone Captures Closeup Video of Stunning Starling Murmuration on 'Perfect Evening'

After weeks of waiting for the right moment, a videographer finally got the perfect conditions on January 24 to send his drone up into the sky to capture a mesmerizing murmuration of starlings in startling closeup.

“I’ve had a drone on standby ready to go for weeks waiting for the perfect evening. I work outside all year and nature is a huge passion for me and my family,” Sam Thompson told the BBC.

Thompson’s video shows the starlings above the village of Needingworth in Cambridgeshire as they create shifting, synchronized patterns in the sky. Credit: Sam Thompson via Storyful