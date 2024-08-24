Drone delivers food to tourists at the Great Wall of China

STORY: :: A Chinese company sends a commercial drone delivery to the Great Wall of China for the first time

:: Beijing, China

:: Meituan's drone dropped off water, food and emergency supplies to visitors

:: More than 30 drone delivery routes are already active elsewhere in the country

The southern extension of Badaling Great Wall was opened to the public at the end of 2023, but had no commercial facilities in order to preserve the area's natural landscape.

CCTV footage showed that visitors within the scenic area can scan a QR code to order the items they need. At the other end, a delivery person will load the requested items into the drone's cargo box at the take-off point, according to the report.