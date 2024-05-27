Drone Display Celebrates Indy 500's Only Woman Driver

The only female entrant to the Indy 500 this year was celebrated before the off with a spectacular drone display on Saturday evening, May 25.

Footage released by White River State Park shows the impressive performance.

e.l.f Cosmetics was the first-ever beauty brand to serve as a primary sponsor of a driver in the race, British racer Katherine Legge.

Legge was also the only female entrant this year.

“The drones will bring the race to life in the sky in a magical way with 2-D shapes and images, including 3-D animations of IMS’s iconic Wing & Wheel logo, e.l.f. products and Legge’s INDYCAR SERIES car, to truly show that anything is e.l.f.ing possible,” e.l.f wrote.

Legge exited the race early due to mechanical problems. Credit: White River State Park via Storyful