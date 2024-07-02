New drone will make emergency rescues easier
The Encinitas Fire Department and Marine Safety Division received new technology that could assist lifeguards and firefighters with emergency rescues.
If you're able to spot the black bear in the Yellowstone National Park image you're either lucky or have a keen eye.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's threat of impeachment comes after the court ruled on Trump's immunity argument.
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — Hurricane Beryl strengthened to Category 5 status late Monday after it ripped doors, windows and roofs off homes across the southeastern Caribbean with devastating winds and storm surge fueled by the Atlantic's record warmth.
When a fire chief in rural Nova Scotia came across a post about a fire department in rural Saskatchewan losing everything in a fire, he knew his department had to do something.Matthew Mundle, the fire chief in Shinimicas, N.S., decided the answer was to donate a fire truck.On the Canada Day weekend, the truck made its way toward Archerwill, Sask., a village of roughly 150 people located about 300 kilometres east of Saskatoon.Mundle is familiar with how devastating the loss of fire equipment can
Hurricane Beryl was expected to bring life-threatening winds and storm surges to the Windward Islands on Monday.
A recent video from Lake Michigan shows the beach completely submerged by a type of tsunami in less than a minute. A meteotsunami is a very large wave triggered by changes in air pressure. Rachel Schoutsen has all the details.
Dezorey Arocha spent 11 days searching for Bear Bear the dog, after learning her late patient left behind the pup without a new owner to care for him
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Beryl is forecast to strengthen into a powerful Category 4 storm as it approaches the southeast Caribbean, which began shutting down Sunday amid urgent pleas from government officials for people to take shelter.
Earlier this week, China's Chang'e 6 lunar probe landed in Inner Mongolia, delivering the first samples collected from the far side of the Moon. The mission has the international scientific community excited — the far side of the Moon, which permanently faces away from the Earth, remains a bit of a mystery. Only China has […]
More than two years after a massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde left 19 children and 2 teachers dead, a grand jury indicted on Thursday two former Uvalde school police officers in the botched law enforcement response to the 2022 mass shooting.
Hurricane Beryl went through rapid intensification on Sunday morning, bringing it from a category 2 to a category 4 in mere hours. Wind speeds now topping 210km/h as it barrels towards the Windward Islands. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
Spacesuit Setback Earlier this week, NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson discovered to her horror that water was squirting from her spacesuit 31 minutes into her and fellow astronaut Mike Barratt's spacewalk outside of the International Space Station. Unsurprisingly, the space agency was forced to cut their journey short, with crews on board the orbital outpost investigating […]
Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz has been charged with bringing a firearm through airport security, authorities said Monday. Spartz, 45, was charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor under Virginia law, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said Monday. A TSA spokesperson said officers detected an unloaded .380-caliber firearm in Spartz's carry-on during passenger security screening on Friday at Washington Dulles International Airport.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday revived a North Dakota convenience store's challenge to a Federal Reserve regulation on debit card "swipe fees" in a ruling that could make it easier for businesses to try to undo longstanding federal rules. The 6-3 decision reversed a lower court's dismissal of the 2021 lawsuit by the Corner Post, located in Watford City, challenging the 2011 rule governing the amount businesses pay banks when customers use debit cards to make purchases. The ruling came on the final day of the Supreme Court's term that began in October.
Beryl, a high-end Category 4 hurricane, continues to produce catastrophic winds and life-threatening storm surge on the Grenadine Islands, Carriacou Island and Grenada.
Environmental groups are calling on the federal government to avoid getting into a trade war with China over electric vehicles.They say they fear that trade sanctions could make EVs more expensive, delaying Canada's transition to a low-carbon economy.Less than a week after the federal government announced it was considering imposing trade restrictions on cheaper Chinese-made EVs, groups like Environmental Defence are urging Ottawa to consider the ramifications of such a move.Nate Wallace, Enviro
Hurricane Beryl, now at Category 5, broke records as the earliest Category 4 storm recorded in the Atlantic
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday ruled for the first time that former presidents have broad immunity from prosecution, extending the delay in the Washington criminal case against Donald Trump on charges he plotted to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss and all but ending prospects the former president could be tried before the November election.
The warning from the Attorney General’s Office came last year.
It is unclear where the hurricane might go past the Caribbean. Here’s what we know so far.