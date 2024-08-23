Stunning Drone Footage Captures Lava Flowing From Volcano

Latest Stories
Woman Jumps Fence at N.J. Zoo and Tries to Touch 500 Lb. Bengal Tiger, Police Searching for Her
The woman, who was nearly bitten, climbed over a fence at the tiger enclosure at the Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton, according to authorities
- The Canadian Press
Grizzly bear cubs seen on Vancouver Island for first time could have big impact
COURTENAY, B.C. — When Catherine Babault captured images of a female grizzly bear with two cubs encountering a herd of elk on Vancouver Island last month, she knew she had witnessed something special.
- USA TODAY
Hurricane Gilma tracker: See projected path of Category 3 storm
Hurricane Gilma is a Category 3 storm but is expected to remain at sea and away from land for now.
- USA TODAY
Scientists closely watching these 3 disastrous climate change scenarios
Some climate change scenarios are so dire that experts are constantly monitoring them. Here's the latest news.
- BBC
Last elephant at South African zoo freed after 40 years
Charlie the elephant has been in captivity since 1984, when he was captured at two years old.
- Fox Weather
Alaska hunter mauled by brown bear, shot during attempt to stop attack
An Alaska hunter suffered dual injuries both at the hand of an attacking brown bear, and by gunfire during attempts to help fend off the attack Saturday, wildlife officials said.
- Business Insider
The sun is more active than experts predicted. It could mean more grounded flights, downed satellites, and stunning aurora.
The sun is approaching solar maximum and it's become clear that this solar cycle is more active than what astrophysicists had predicted.
- The Canadian Press
Hurricane Gilma now a Category 2 and expected to intensify, forecasters say
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Gilma strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane Wednesday afternoon in the eastern Pacific Ocean and was forecast to become a major hurricane as soon as Thursday.
- CNN
Scientists have more evidence to explain why billions of crabs vanished around Alaska
Warmer, ice-free conditions in the southeast Bering Sea are roughly 200 times more likely now than before humans began burning planet-warming fossil fuels.
- CBC
Coast guard still seeking contractor to recover boat that sank in Yellowknife's Back Bay 3 months ago
The Canadian Coast Guard is still looking for a contractor to haul out of the water a 40-foot steel boat that sank in Yellowknife's Back Bay in the spring. Neil Woledge, a Yellowknife man, said he owns the fishing vessel. He said he's left it on the lake for two winters without incident, but trouble struck last winter. As the ice broke up, it managed to push open a seal along the shaft allowing water inside and "down it went," he said. Woledge believes the boat wouldn't have sunk if its transmis
- The Weather Network
Nocturnal storm threat on the eastern Prairies will precede Thursday risk
A strong cluster of thunderstorms will persist overnight across the southern Prairies after tornado warnings were dropped, with another opportunity reappearing for active weather on Thursday for eastern parts of the region.
- BBC
Crabs found in glass recycle bin returned to sea
Staff say a "midnight marine marauder" dumped a "bucket full" of shore crabs in their recycling bin.
- The Weather Network
Storms and heavy rain prompt weather warnings for Vancouver Island
The most substantial rain in quite a while will impact Vancouver Island on Wednesday, with some places picking up between 30-50 mm by Thursday. Along with the rain is the potential for thunderstorms, as well
- CBC
Blue-green algae bloom found in Yellowknife
Kim Harrower was walking her 12-year-old Labrador Retriever along the Rotary Boardwalk in Yellowknife on Tuesday when she noticed something unusual on the shoreline."I saw this kind of blue-green stuff near the waterline, and it looked like paint... and I was a bit concerned it could be a chemical that my dog shouldn't be near," Harrower said.Harrower didn't report it but later found a Facebook post from the N.W.T.'s department of Environment and Climate Change (ECC) about a cyanobacterial bloom
- The Weather Network
Ontario due for some good summer weather, and this weekend will deliver
Don't let this week's autumn chill fool you, summer still has a lot left to give as we take a turn towards the end of August
- Biloxi Sun Herald
Are they a nuisance or key to our health? Coast scientist supports misunderstood species
Research on Mississippi beavers is happening at new sanctuary in South Mississippi.
- CNN
Watch: Woman climbs over zoo fence to touch Bengal tiger
The Bridgeton Police Department in New Jersey is looking to identify a woman who climbed over the wooden fence surrounding the tiger enclosure at Cohanzick Zoo. According to authorities, the visitor put her hand through the wire enclosure and was almost badly hurt.
- Fox Weather
Alaska hunter mauled by bear calmly takes to camera after shooting himself while stopping attack
A man in Alaska was hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in the leg while trying to protect himself from a brown bear.
- BBC
Flooded farmers 'forgotten about' by government
Henry Ward, whose farm near Lincoln flooded last winter, says he has not yet had any government aid.
- LA Times
Sea lions take over beach in Monterey's Cannery Row
The group of mostly male sea lions travels every year from the Channel Islands to rest and feed; they usually stay along adjacent beaches but this time, they decided to call San Carlos Beach their home.