Drone footage over Will Rogers Downs after tornado
Drone footage over Will Rogers Downs after tornado
Drone footage over Will Rogers Downs after tornado
Grayson Murray's parents said Sunday their 30-year-old son took his own life, just one day after he withdrew from a PGA Tour event. The family asked for privacy and that people honour Murray by being kind to one another. “If that becomes his legacy, we could ask for nothing else,” Eric and Terry Murray said in a statement released by the PGA Tour. Murray, a two-time PGA Tour winner, spoke in January after winning the Sony Open in Honolulu about turning the corner in his life, his golf and battle
The group made an appearance at the Western Conference Finals in Dallas, Texas on May 26
The 30-year-old withdrew with two holes remaining of Friday’s second round, citing illness.
World champion Rachel Homan is joining forces with Alberta skip Brendan Bottcher for the upcoming curling season.
A Saskatchewan man is still on a high after joining the ranks of mountain climbers from Saskatchewan who have reached the peak of Mount Everest.Landry Warnez summited Mount Everest earlier this month. It took him four days to reach the top of the mountain, the tallest in the world above sea level, in Nepal from Everest base camp.He didn't sleep for the final 24 hours of the ascent. "At the top because it's low oxygen — you're using supplementary oxygen — it feels almost like a dream," said Warne
The couple and their kids Wyatt, 9, and Dimitri, 7, also caught up with the sports star after her team's win on May 25
PARIS (AP) — The noise was loud and relentless, a chorus of thousands of belting out “ Ra-fa! Ra-fa! ” whenever their guy found the occasional moment of brilliance of the sort he has conjured up so often at the French Open and elsewhere through the years.
PGA golfer Grayson Murray died by suicide, his parents confirmed Sunday.
“He burned bright for the 30 years he gave us,” coach Ted Kiegiel wrote of the late golfer
MONACO (AP) — The sprinter who set the Under-20 world record at 100 meters has been banned for four years and had his record stripped after anti-doping officials ruled against his claim that his positive test for a performance-enhancer came from eating “recovery gummies.”
Grayson Murray’s parents confirmed the PGA Tour player died by suicide. He had struggled with depression.
PARIS (AP) — The French tennis federation put off holding a ceremony to celebrate Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros this year, because he has said this might not necessarily be his final appearance at the tournament he has won a record 14 times.
The Washington Commanders said Monday they were made aware of a lawsuit filed in civil court last week against kicker Brandon McManus. A spokesperson said the team is looking into the matter and has spoken with McManus’ agent and the NFL office. ESPN reported two women are suing McManus for sexually assaulting them during a charter flight to London last year when he was playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars. “We take allegations of this nature very seriously," the spokesperson said in a message s
TOKYO (AP) — Vehicle manufacturer Toyota is set to end its massive sponsorship deal with the International Olympic Committee after this year's Paris Olympics, according to reports in Japan.
The NFL star was spotted at the Dallas Stars match against the Edmonton Oilers in Dallas on May 25
Joe Giannetti only got one chance to showcase his skills inside the UFC cage and is hell-bent on making it back for another.
PRAGUE — Canada will be leaving the world hockey championship empty-handed.
PARIS — Bianca Andreescu was victorious in her return from an injury layoff of nearly 10 months with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo in first-round action Monday at the French Open. The 23-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., showed some rust in letting a 4-2 lead in the first set slip away before recovering. Andreescu and Sorribes Tormo traded breaks for four straight games before Andreescu held to prevent a tiebreaker. She elevated her game in a dominant second set and wrapped up t
The Dallas Stars drew the series 1-1 with the Edmonton Oilers in the NHL's Western Conference Finals. Here's what to know ahead of Game 3.
MONACO (AP) — Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc won the restarted Monaco Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday for his first Formula 1 victory in nearly two years. Leclerc was on pole for the third time in four years, but had previously never finished on the podium at his home race. His first win since Austria in July 2022 took his career tally to six, all with Ferrari. “Tonight's going to be a big night,” he told his team over the radio. A Monaco victory felt extra special for him, having grown