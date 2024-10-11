Drone footage reveals Hurricane Milton's devastation in Florida

STORY: :: Drone footage shows debris, damage, and flooding left behind by Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton, the fifth-most-intense Atlantic hurricane on record, came ashore on Florida's western coast on Wednesday (October 9) evening, but some of its worst havoc was wrought more than 100 miles (km) away on the other side of the state along its eastern shore.

In St. Lucie County, an advance flurry of tornadoes killed five people, including at least two in the senior-living Spanish Lakes communities, according to local officials. Search-and-rescue teams here are combing through hard-hit areas, including a mobile-home park.

It is not unusual for tornadoes to form in the far outer rain bands of an approaching hurricane, but such tornadoes are typically weaker and shorter-lived than those that heralded Milton's arrival, according to Corene Matyas, a University of Florida geography professor.

There were 19 confirmed tornadoes in Florida by the time Milton made landfall on Wednesday. Some 45 tornadoes were reported throughout the day.