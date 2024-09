Residents in Orange and Riverside Counties in California were ordered to evacuate as the Airport Fire continued to spread on Tuesday, September 10.

The fire had burned through more than 19,000 acres and was zero percent contained on Tuesday, Cal Fire said.

Tarek Jadeba said he filmed this video of the Airport Fire on Tuesday. In the video, thick plumes of smoke can be seen billowing into the sky. Credit: Tarek Jadeba via Storyful