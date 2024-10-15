Drone footage shows destruction left by tornado ripping through Florida solar farm before Milton

Drone footage taken after tornados spawned by Hurricane Milton hit the U.S. last week captured a prime example of just how destructive a twister can be.

The footage, shared by North Carolina-based power and gas company Duke Energy, showed the damage left behind in a field of Florida solar panels. In the video, taken Oct. 10 at the Lake Placid Solar Power Plant in Sylvan Shores, a clear path of destruction can be seen snaking through the middle of the field where the twister passed over.

Amid the thousands of still-standing panels, which generate enough energy to power 12,000 households, a diagonal line of metal debris can be seen stretching almost completely across one plot of the facility, leaving behind empty rows of scrap.

Highlands County, where the solar farm is located, reported at least one person injured after the tornado severely damaged the Tropical Harbor Mobile Home Park on Wednesday ahead of Milton, reported Fox 13 News.

As of Tuesday, Duke Energy's outage map reported 46,809 Florida customers still without power.

In total, more than 400,000 people in the state are still in the dark as emergency responders grapple with widespread outages and gas shortages.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Watch: Drone video shows path of destruction left by pre-Milton tornado