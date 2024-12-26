Drone Footage Shows a Dozen Sharks Circling Fishing Boat

A fisherman captured the moment a dozen sharks circled his boat off the coast of Townsville, Queensland, on December 15.

Townsville resident Andre Stagnitta was fishing with his friend Shane about 10 kilometres from the coast when his friend caught a mackerel.

Speaking to Storyful, Stagnitta said a shark took hold of the mackeral before his friend could reel it in. While Shane struggled with the Shark, Stagnitta noticed more sharks in the water and launched a drone to catch a better glimpse.

Aerial footage captured by Stagnitta shows the pair reeling in fishing lines as sharks circle their boat in. At one stage, at least 12 are visible near the vessel.

Speaking to the ABC, Stagnitta said although he’s used to seeing sharks at sea, the incident left him a little frightened. “It just puts that emphasis on being safe in the boat and having all the gear and checking it over before you go out,” he said. Credit: Andre Stagnitta via Storyful