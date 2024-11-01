Drone footage shows huge fire engulf factory in Indonesia

STORY: :: Drone video shows fire and smoke engulf a cooking oil factory in West Java, Indonesia

:: Local fire authorities have reported one person dead

:: November 1, 2024

:: Bekasi, Indonesia

One person has died in the fire with around 20 firefighting trucks at the site trying to contain the blaze, local fire authorities said.

The factory is operated by PT Primus Sanus Cooking Oil Industrial (Priscolin), Maswa, a staffer at the local fire department, told Reuters.

Reuters was able to verify the location of the video through the structure of the factory buildings, which matched satellite imagery, and via the metadata of the original files. Reuters was able to verify the date using the metadata of the original file.