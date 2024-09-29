Drone Footage Shows Major Flooding Following Helene

Streets were swamped in Asheville, North Carolina, after heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Helene brought flooding to the city on Friday, September 27.

Footage filmed by Peter Burg, some of it with a drone, shows entire city streets covered by extensive flooding in the River Arts District.

Governor Roy Cooper confirmed that at least ten people were killed in North Carolina due to Helene.

He also said that more than 200 people had been rescued from floodwaters across the state.

Flash flood emergencies were issued for the region on Friday, with warnings still in place on Saturday. Credit: Peter Berg via Storyful

