Drone Footage Shows Swamped Bridge and Abandoned Car of Driver Who 'Thought They Knew Better'

The Dunham Toll Bridge across the River Trent remained among roads closed in Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire on January 8, amid exceptionally high water along the River Trent.

Drone footage from January 7 by Kev Taylor shows the swamped bridge, with one car also seen submerged by the post-Storm Henk floodwater. Lincolnshire police said the driver of the submerged car got into trouble on Friday night after attempting to cross the bridge.

“One driver thought they knew better. The water levels have NOT gone down. As you can see, it is NOT passable. Thankfully, occupants were safe,” police said on X.

According to the Environment Agency, 17 flood warnings were in place for the Lincolnshire area, with an additional 148 flood warnings across England on Monday. Credit: Kev Taylor via Storyful