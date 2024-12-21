Drone hits residential building in Russia's Kazan
Several drones attacked the Russian city of Kazan early Saturday, damaging several residential buildings, local authorities reported.
"Everybody wants to be my friend!" Trump exclaimed on Truth Social the morning after the dinner The post Elon Musk Crashing Trump’s Jeff Bezos Dinner at Mar-a-Lago Mocked as ‘Deranged’ appeared first on TheWrap.
Prince William and Princess Kate’s Christmas card drama has captured the attention of royal fans everywhere, with the family’s chosen photographer, Will Warr, breaking his silence. See details.
Donald Trump has become embroiled in a behind-the-scenes power struggle with Elon Musk over the jettisoned Republican-led spending deal. One month before the president-elect returns in triumph to the White House, he is already facing a challenge to his authority from the tech titan credited with doing the most to get him there. Trump may have asserted his own power over Republicans on Capitol Hill in demolishing the compromise deal that appeared all set to be ratified—but he was still taking sec
One of the cornerstones of President-elect Donald Trump’s reelection campaign of 2024 was his promise to implement tariffs.
Prince Andrew may have been frozen out of the British royal family yet again, but another royal family seems keen to adopt him. The prince has been gifted the use of a palace in Abu Dhabi by the country’s autocratic elite, the royal historian and freedom-of-information campaigner Andrew Lownie will claim in a hotly anticipated biography of the prince to be published next year, The Daily Beast can reveal. The Daily Beast reported this week that several of Andrew’s friends say he could “do a Harry
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The smooth economy that Donald Trump was poised to inherit suddenly looks a bit rockier — with critics saying the president-elect is contributing to the uncertainty.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a touching family photo to mark the festive season
President-elect Donald Trump on Friday nominated Brian Burch, a ring-wing Catholic who has often criticized Pope Francis, as his ambassador to the Holy See. Trump announced Burch, a father of nine and president of the non-profit CatholicVote.org (which he described as “one of the largest Catholic advocacy groups in the Country”) as his nominee in a Truth Social post, which was followed by a message selling “God Bless the USA” Bibles. Burch is also the author of the independently-published book A
"It shows he's scared," ventured one scholar from the University of California, Los Angeles.
President-elect Donald Trump took a brief hiatus from the U.S. government’s shutdown crisis Friday morning to re-up his threats of a trade war with the nation’s closest allies. “I told the European Union that they must make up their tremendous deficit with the United States by the large scale purchase of our oil and gas,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Friday morning. “Otherwise, it is TARIFFS all the way!” he added.
Taylor Swift knows how to make an entrance, and she did just that when she arrived at her Eras Tour wrap party in a dress that combined all of her past eras.
The comedian shared the behind-the-scenes details from a recent sketch with Ariana Grande
Kyle Whiting ran to a police officer's aid with the barber's cape still draped over his shoulders.
This former Bruins forward's NHL career is likely over.
Mark Acheson, who appears in the mail room scene of the Christmas classic, tells PEOPLE about improvising with Will Ferrell
A dramatic change in tone by Ukraine's president - acknowledging the strength of Russia's hold over swathes of Ukrainian territory - has coincided with the imminent return of Donald Trump to the White House. The incoming US commander-in-chief has said he can end Russia's war in Ukraine in a day - though without saying how. One thing is certain, however; his approach will be very different to Joe Biden's.
This recipe changed how I'll make mashed potatoes forever.
Queen Elizabeth's youngest great-granddaughter has just made her public debut with the royals.
After being bought out by the Predators, the former Senator now has more points than anyone in Nashville.
The pop star celebrated the end of her Eras Tour in style, finally enjoying one of the fans’ favorite traditions from her $2 billion tour