Drone hits residential building in Russia's Kazan

STORY: :: Russia says a Ukrainian drone hit a residential building in the city of Kazan

:: December 21, 2024

:: Kazan, Russia

Reuters was able to confirm the location from building characteristics, position of nearby buildings and trees that matched with file and satellite imagery of the area. The date was verified by Russian state news agencies and statement from Russian Defense Ministry.

Russian media and aviation authorities said Ukrainian drones attacked the Russian city of Kazan and the airport there was temporarily closed.

Russian state news agencies reported the drone attack on a residential complex in Kazan, a city some 500 miles (800 km) east of Moscow.

The Defense Ministry said the city had been attacked by three waves of drones between 7:40 a.m. and 9:20 a.m. (0440 and 0620 GMT).

There were no casualties reported, agencies said, citing local authorities. The mayor of Kazan said on Telegram that all planned mass events in the city would be canceled over the weekend and that authorities would offer temporary accommodation to evacuees.

