Drone 'launched towards' Israeli PM Netanyahu's home

A drone has been "launched towards" the private residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the coastal town of Caesarea, his office has said.

"The prime minister and his wife were not at the location, and there were no injuries in the incident," a statement said.

It comes after the Israeli military said three drones were launched from Lebanon into Israel with one hitting a building in Caesarea.

The Israeli government has not said whether the building was part of the Prime Minister's residence nor the extent of any damage.

Netanyahu owns two private homes, in Caesarea and Jerusalem, and also spends time at Beit Aghion, the official prime minister's residence in Jerusalem.