Drone photography captures cool images of the Ottawa Valley

Douglas -- Once a commercial pilot, always a commercial pilot – that’s Les Dalzell, who knows a thing or two about drones.

It's that capability and passion for the outdoors that has propelled the former Eganville resident to capture images of old Valley railway lines, landmarks, stations, especially the defunct CN and CP rail lines that ran through Douglas, Caldwell, Hyndford and Eganville.

His drone pictures on the Facebook pages of Growing Up in Douglas and Renfrew County Photos page has garnered so much attention he spends four to five hours day answering questions from people who liked or commented on his pictures.

Mr. Dalzell is a native of Victoria, B.C., who moved to the Eganville area at 16 when his dad was transferred to CFB Foymount. He purchased Drefke's Insurance and Sporting Goods store and renamed it Four Seasons Sports. He built the business from nothing into something better from 1977-1986 before selling to Norm and Elsie Zadow.

Along the way, he obtained his commercial pilot's licence after a long period of training and writing exams and that spawned an immense enthusiasm for flying.

"I bought a Piper PA-11 in 1985 and I'd fly my plane around the Ottawa Valley. It needed a lot of work and I met a guy, Jerry Losee. I agreed to give him one-third ownership in exchange for rebuilding the plane,'' Mr. Dalzell explained in an interview from his home in Ottawa. "To make a long story short, we came up with the idea of putting the plane into a corporation called the Eganville Eagles Flying Club. We eventually had six to seven members and four planes. I took a lot of aerial photos from the planes.''

In 2018, Mr. Dalzell went in another direction of aerial photography by acquiring drones, mostly from online sites, including a special model Mavic 3 produced by the Chinese company DJI, which he said controls 70 percent of the world’s drone market.

Mr. Dalzell flies his unmanned vehicles around the Valley to capture images for his FARMER DRONE YouTube channel, where he has placed 150 videos, including ones of Jennifer Doelman’s Farmer’s Daughter Honey operation and Kevin Dick of Barclay Dick Farm Supply.

Mr. Dalzell likes to let the non-farmer community know how much work it takes to run a farm operation and the sacrifices that are made. Mr. Dick’s daughter Jennifer does farm work for her dad as a separate company and gave Mr. Dalzell permission to fly the drones along with Mr. Dick.

"Mr. Dick was very pleased with what I did. I did four videos of his place, his equipment, his sunflowers,'' Mr. Dalzell said. "I took a few photos on the ground and what I've done is put up a good musical soundtrack to compliment the video.''

Based on the popularity of his railway-themed photos, Mr. Dalzell plans to start a playlist soon on his channel called Railroads of Renfrew County, which will include stories and historical facts. You will see other images of Douglas, Deacon, Calabogie, Lochwinnoch, Foresters Falls, Arnprior and more.

"When I posted a photo about the old CN line near Stone Road and Gallagher Road, holy geez, there were about 200 likes and comments -- about a country-road intersection,'' Mr. Dalzell said, stunned at the reaction his stuff has garnered. "The frigging thing has gone crazy.’’

It’s all about nostalgia. People are gobbling up what Mr. Dalzell provides them. Who doesn’t love history? Who doesn’t remember going into a train station, buying tickets and talking to the station master, and then walking up the steps of the train and travelling from one community to another?

Hey, we all cherished the toots of the locomotive, the horns and the beauty of the countryside, prompting Mr. Dalzell to impart from a famous ballad, “You don’t know what you’ve got til it’s gone.’’ Joni Mitchell’s song was called Big Yellow Taxi but it could have been Big Yellow Train.

Several images below the dam in Douglas near the old grist mill had long-time natives in a tizzy of delight and wanting more. One image in particular showed this-narrow section of the Bonnechere River where you could not jump across but you need a pole, he said. He thinks that some day that area he is referring to will become an island of its own.

Mr. Dalzell owns nine drones, which cost up to $5,000 each, including cameras in each one.

He has a friend, Bob Campbell, who also lived in Foymount when it was part of the Canadian Forces and he accompanies him on occasion to capture beauty or – destruction, in the case of the Centennial Lake forest fire in Griffith this past June. Mr. Campbell drives and Mr. Dalzell flies.

When he arrives at a particular site, Mr. Dalzell turns on the drone, operating it as if it's a kid's joystick, but it’s a much larger and more sophisticated device, like a helicopter lifting off the ground.

"You can use any shutter speed, any F stop,’’ he said.

One of his next projects will be a weekly series of videos called Koe the Dairy Cow. The series will follow the life of the animal, which will actually be born this month, through its life from a calf to a producing dairy cow and all the things a farmer has to do for her along the way.

Mr. Dalzell has done some commercial work in the form of a one-minute advertising video to promote Leeann Abruzzi’s Glamping on the Madawaska enterprise near Burnstown where you can enjoy glorified camping on the waterfront in a custom-made tent.

“To tell you the truth, what I’m doing is only the tip of the iceberg,’’ he said.

“Thanks to Les and so glad he is sharing his beautiful pictures of Douglas from the air that we have never seen,’’ said Doreen Behm-Bruce, the administrator of the Growing Up in Douglas page on Facebook. “He gave me the okay to share them on our site.

“I have had a few comments from people who have left Douglas and they are sure enjoying the photos and makes them homesick.’’

Danny Gallagher is a freelance writer, author and Montreal Expos historian.

Danny Gallagher, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader