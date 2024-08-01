Drone Pilot Stumbles Upon Neighborhood Horse Rescue

A drone pilot in Dover, Ohio, stumbled upon an unusual neighborhood emergency, capturing footage of a horse being rescued from a swimming pool.

Terry McFadden told Storyful he was testing his drone’s night-flying camera on Sunday, July 28, when he saw a fire truck pass by with its lights on.

“When I heard it stop, I flew the drone around the neighborhood to investigate,” McFadden said.

To his surprise, McFadden spotted authorities working to remove a horse from his neighbor’s pool.

McFadden told local media his neighbor didn’t have horses, and he had no idea where the animal came from. Credit: Terry McFadden via Storyful