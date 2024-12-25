Drone Shows Aftermath of Santa Cruz Wharf Collapse

Storyful

Drone footage showed the extent of the damage after a portion of the Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf in Santa Cruz collapsed into the sea on a stormy December 23 in California.

“Two victims have been rescued by our lifeguards and one victim self-rescued,” the Santa Cruz Fire Department said after the incident.

Casey Flanigan shot this drone footage in December 24. Credit: Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE via Storyful

