Drone Shows Bus at the Bottom of Ravine After Deadly Crash

Dozens of people were killed when a bus veered off a bridge and plunged into a ravine in Guatemala City on Monday morning, February 10, according to municipal authorities.

Firefighters initiall said at leas 40 people died, but figures of at least 55 were being subsequently reported in local media.

Several people were rescued from the wreckage, according to the city’s volunteer firefighting service.

The mayor of Guatemala City, Ricardo Quinonez, said the city “deeply” regrets the incident and expressed solidarity with the affected families, while the Guatemalan Congress issued a statement of condolence over what it called a “tragic traffic accident.”

President Bernardo Arevalo declared three days of national mourning for the victims of the crash and ordered personnel from the army and the country’s disaster management agency to attend the scene.

The footage here, from Guatemala City traffic agency spokesman Amilcar Montejo, shows the bus at the bottom of the ravine. Credit: Amilcar Montejo / PMT Ciudad de Guatemala via Storyful