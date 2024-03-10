Drone Shows Ice Jams Float Down Aroostook River as Coastal Flood Warnings Issued

Aerial footage captured views of an ice jam caused by rising temperatures in northern Maine as coastal flood warnings remained in place for the area on Sunday, March 10.

On Sunday morning, the National Weather Service said snow and coastal flooding were ‘likely’ due to winter storm conditions.

This drone video, taken by meteorologist James Sinko, shows chunks of ice float down the Aroostook River near Washburn late Saturday afternoon. Credit: Meteorologist James Sinko via Storyful