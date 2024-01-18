Drone shows Thai fireworks factory after explosion

STORY: Footage from TPBS also showed medical staff arriving at the factory in central Suphan Buri province to collect bodies and human remains for identification, as police worked at a makeshift investigation center nearby.

So far, the bodies of 21 out of 23 victims have been accounted for as of mid-afternoon on Thursday, reported TPBS.

Police said it was not immediately clear what caused the incident, which took place mid-afternoon on Wednesday (January 17) about 74.56 miles (120 km) north of capital Bangkok.